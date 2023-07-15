Kajol Opens Up About Invasion Of Privacy In Paparazzi Culture: They Follow Me Even When...

Kajol, who recently marked her web series debut with The Trial, spoke about the increasingly invasive paparazzi culture in the entertainment industry. While she acknowledged that being photographed by paps is an inevitable part of being a celebrity, the Lust Stories actress strongly disapproved of those who relentlessly follow actors everywhere.

Kajol on being chased down by paps

In an interview with Miss Malini, Kajol voiced her concerns about the growing paparazzi culture and its impact on celebrities' privacy. She compared it to a pendulum that has gained momentum over time and now reached its peak. She believes that it needs to come down and find a balance because, ultimately, actors are just individuals striving for equilibrium in their lives.

Recounting the incident, The Trial actress Kajol elaborated, "The other day I was crossing Bandra and these guys must have seen my car. They followed me. I had not gone for a shoot, I had not gone to a public place, I had not gone to a hotel or a restaurant. Because I am a star I can’t say, 'Why are you following me?' Because I am a star I cannot be threatened by it."

She added that because she is a star she has been followed by at least seven to eight people with cameras regardless of what she is wearing. "I have to be constantly on my guard," said actress.

Other celebrities' battle for privacy

Kajol's concerns resonate with other celebrities who have also expressed their distress over the invasion of privacy by paparazzi. Alia Bhatt, for instance, took to social media to express her outrage when photographers reportedly positioned themselves on a nearby building's terrace to capture her pictures. Similarly, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were subjected to unwarranted intrusion when pictures were taken of them while they were simply sitting in their balcony.