Kajol Pens Note To God; Expresses Gratitude For 'not Lacking Anything' Amid Pandemic

Recently, Bollywood actor Kajol took to her Instagram handle and expressed her gratitude in a note to God. As seen in her brief note, Kajol thanked God and mentioned that she is ‘not lacking anything amid the pandemic’. Take a look at the Kajol’s post, which is shared by a fan on Twitter:

Kajol's thoughts on Coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/818jKd66S0 — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 24, 2020

It seems like Kajol Devgan has been counting her blessings recently, as the actor, earlier this month, confessed on social media that she took walking 'for granted'. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a video of herself, which features the actor taking a walk around a park. With the video shared, Kajol Devgan wrote: “How much did I take this for granted’. Take a look at Kajol’s post:

Bollywood actor Kajol takes a walk in the park of Singapore. Says she took it for granted amid the #COVID pandemic. pic.twitter.com/w3SkOMkQXw — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 2, 2020

On the professional front

Kajol, who recently graced the big screen with Ajay Devgn’s 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, was lauded for her performance in the movie. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of a brave Maratha Chieftain, Tanhaji Malusare. Helmed by Om Raut, it also stars actor Sharad Kelkar in a prominent role.

Released on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji brings back together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn on-screen after 11 long years. Apart from the interesting cast and gripping story plot, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also created headlines as the movie has officially become 2020’s first film to enter the Rs. 200-crore club.

Kajol's first short movie

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed short movie, Devi. Starring Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Mukta Barve, Neena Kulkarni and Kajol in the leading roles, Devi follows the tale of nine women, who establish an unusual sisterhood among each other after each one undergoes unusual circumstances in their lives. The short film is written and directed by Priyanka Banerjee. The short film also stars actors like Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi.

