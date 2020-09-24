Deepika Padukone Gets Nod For Charter Flight To Mumbai For NCB Summons; KWAN Team With Her

Moving swiftly on Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned top actor Deepika Padukone in connection with its investigation into the Bollywood-drug link. As the agency furthers its probe, new details of Deepika's current strategic moves have been accessed by Republic.

KWAN team with Deepika Padukone in Goa?

After receiving the summons, Deepika Padukone, who is currently in Goa for a shoot, immediately sought legal advice through video conferencing with a 12-member team in Mumbai. Sources further suggested that husband Ranveer Singh was also present during the video conferencing call along with Deepika's lawyers.

On Thursday, sources have told Republic that Deepika Padukone has got permission from the Goa Airport for a chartered plane at 1:30 pm for Mumbai. Further, following inputs that Deepika Padukone was allegedly pressurising her manager Karishma following the summons, sources have also told Republic that up to 5 personnel from under-lens talent management agency KWAN.

Deepika's name surfaced after her chats with Karishma Prakash, Deepika's manager, came to the fore. Addressed as 'D' in the chats the actor was seen asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' who was later confirmed as her manager, Karishma Prakash. Shortly after their names were confirmed, Deepika was summoned by the NCB. Both, plus Jaya Saha from whom the chats were accessed, are affiliated to KWAN.

Deepika mounts pressure on manager Karishma

Top sources also informed Republic TV on Wednesday that the actor is putting pressure on manager Karishma Prakash to not reveal details to the NCB. Sources have also revealed that Deepika is pinning the blame for 'revealing drug secrets' on Karishma Prakash and Jaya Saha.

KWAN in hot water after Jaya spills the beans

The role of the talent management company in the drug business unearthed after the NCB interrogated talent manager Jaya Saha, who has emerged as a 'kingpin' after revelations came to light regarding her activities in high-profile WhatsApp groups that involved multiple conversations about drugs.

As of Wednesday, actor Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, manager Shruti Modi, and celebrity designer Simone Khambata, have also been summoned in the case.

