Kajol Explains How K3G And DDLJ Have 'spoilt' Karwa Chauth: Even Paparazzi...

Kajol's film career has expanded across three decades and counting. She has had the privilege of being associated with multiple projects that have gone down as cult classics in modern day Bollywood. Some of these evergreen hits happen to be Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Kajol however, has a complaint against some of the biggest projects of her career.

3 things you need to know

Kajol was recently seen headlining Sujoy Ghosh's segment in Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2.

The actress will also be seen in her first ever web series, The Trial, in the role of a lawyer opposite Jisshu Sengupta.

Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham had released in 2001 while Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge released in 1995 with Kajol playing a pivotal role in both.

Kajol reveals her complaints against K3G and DDLJ

During a podcast interaction, Kajol opened up on certain grievances she held against arguably two of the biggest hits of her career, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge. Kajol revealed that she believes the films to have been highly instrumental in "spoiling" the festival of Karwa Chauth. She also recalled how before these 2 films and their glamourous portrayals of the festival, it used be a simple affair.

(Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge is to-date one of Kajol's most celebrated films | Image: YRF/YouTube)



She further stated how the festival has now essentially become about dolling up and sitting pretty, even as one is starving. She said, "Karwa Chauth in K3G and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has spoilt Karwa Chauth for all men and women. Now they have to wear good clothes. Earlier, it was just a simple ceremony. Suddenly Karwa Chauth became this big function, a fashion deal where everyone has to get dressed."

“It has become an event. Now even paparazzi come outside our house to see ki chaand ko dekha ya nahi iss saal. (Whether they are observing the festival this year or not),” Kajol shared.

Kajol's 2023 roundup

The podcast interview was in lieu of the promotions of her upcoming web series The Trial. The show will mark her debut in the medium of web series. She was recently seen in Lust Stories 2, where she headlined one of the four segments in the anthology film. She is currently shooting for film Sarzameen, more details on which are yet to be revealed.