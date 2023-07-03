Kajol Reveals The Role Ajay Devgn Plays In Their Relationship

Kajol will be seen next in the upcoming courtroom drama The Trial. The series marks the actress’s web series debut. Ahead of the release, she opened up about the role that her husband Ajay Devgn plays in their relationship.

3 things you need to know

Kajol has previously also worked for several OTT films like Tribhanga.

The actress has been married to Ajay Devgn for 23 years now.

Devgn is also credited with being the producer of the series.

Kajol says there is ‘nothing big they can't handle together’

Kajol and Ajay Devgn arrived together at the trailer launch of The Trial on June 12. The couple was hailed by social media users for being each other. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress asserted the importance of having a partner who helps cruise through hurdles.

(Kajol and Ajay Devgn attended The Trial trailer launch. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Talking about how Ajay Devgn helps her overcome bad days, she said, “I think that pretty much we are those kinds of people who talk things through and we have a solution. There is nothing really that big that we cannot handle together.” She also said that they do not let things get to a point where it bothers them too much.

What role will Kajol play in The Trial?

The Trial is scheduled to release on July 14. A gripping trailer of the movie was released on June 12 and the actress can be seen in a never seen avatar. The actress plays the role of a lawyer who takes the stand to defend her husband. Despite having a turbulent domestic life, the actress defends her husband when he is publicly acquitted of taking sexual favours as bribes.

(Kajol plays the role of a lawyer in the series The Trial. | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

The Trial is an adaptation of the British television series, The Good Wife. The show is directed by Suparn Verma and is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn. Apart from Kajol, the series also stars Kubrra Sait, Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Gaurav Pandey and Sheena Chohan.