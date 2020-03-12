Kajol Talks About Daughter Nysa Devgn Getting Trolled, Calls It 'hurtful And Horrible'

Popular actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn was recently trolled on social media. She was called out on social media for reportedly undergoing skin lightening treatment to get fairer skin colour. After weeks of silence, actor Kajol has come out in open and talked about the trolls in a recent interview. The actor in a chat with an online portal talked about trolls surrounding Nysa Devgn's skin colour. Here is all you need to know.

Kajol says trolls are 'horrible and hurtful'

In the interview published on an online portal, Kajol revealed that although Nysa Devgn was in Singapore at the time, she still feared that trolls might hurt Nysa and upset her to the core. She accepted that trolls are horrible and sometimes as a parent, she fears it can hamper the mental health of her children. In the interview, she also revealed that she teaches Nysa Devgn to realise her self-worth, and realise that her opinion of herself counts more than anyone else. Meanwhile, this not the first time Nysa Devgn has fallen prey to trolls, the star kid is always on the radar of the trolls.

On the work front, Kajol will next be seen in Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga. The movie starring Kajol, Mithila Palkar, and Tanvi Azmi in the lead, is reported to release on Netflix soon. The forthcoming film will mark the directorial debut of popular actor Renuka Shahane, who has featured in some of the biggest hits of the 90s.

