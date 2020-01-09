Ajay Devgn On Daughter Nysa Getting Trolled; Says, "I Never Spoke About This Before"

Bollywood celebrities and their children are often seen being subjected to trolling, memes and are almost extensively photographed by the paparazzi. Recently, Ajay Devgn opened up about this, as he and his children have been facing this issue for some time now. Read on to know more about what the Tanhaji actor has to say about this.

Ajay Devgn opens up

Ajay Devgn, who is all geared up for the release of his 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, recently, was seen saying that he is not comfortable with his children being snapped by paparazzi. In an interview with a leading daily, the actor said that when his father had passed away, the internet was trolling her daughter for going to a salon, when she was just 16 years old. He said that he had never spoken about this before, but when he lost his father, the second day, his kids were very upset, and Nysa was crying all day. The house was filled with people, and Ajay wanted her daughter to feel better, so he called her and asked her to stop being upset. It is the responsibility of a parent to take care of kids in situations like these.

Thus, he asked her to go out of the house for a walk, or to eat something, and come back. She said she did not want to go, but Ajay sent her away anyway, as he felt that a walk may change her mood a bit. She went to a parlour and got trolled for doing so. Ajay said that he had sent her to uplift her mood, as she was in trauma after her grandfather had passed away, and the internet started trolling her for this without knowing anything about it. The actor added that now the whole family understands how these things work, and are okay with it, as they tend to avoid it.

