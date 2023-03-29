Kajol Opens Up About Daughter Nysa's Popularity; 'She Is 19 And Having Fun'

Nysa Devgan often makes headlines with her looks and public appearances. In a recent interview, her mother and Bollywood actor Kajol opened up about Nysa’s popularity. She spoke about the freedom given to Nysa and how she supports her daughter.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol was asked about Nysa’s growing popularity. Kajol replied that she is proud of her daughter and she likes that Nysa conducts herself with dignity. She also added that she supports her daughter’s “freedom of choice”. The Fanaa actress revealed that she will always support her daughter and that Nysa has the right to do whatever she wants.

Speaking further about her daughter, she said, “All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun”.

About Nysa Devgan

Whether is it her public appearances or photos shared of her by friends and family, Nysa Devgan often makes heads turn. Nysa is the eldest child of Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The couple also has a son, Yug. Nysa is currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland after completing her graduation from the United World College of South East Asia, Singapore. Born to actor parents, Nysa has not expressed any desire to join the film industry as yet.

On Kajol's work front

Kajol was last seen in the 2022 film, Salaam Venky. She starred in the movie along with Vishal Jethwa, Aamir Khan, Revathi, Aahana Kumra, and several others. The Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham actress will be seen next in the web series The Good Wife- Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha. The series is the Indian adaptation of a CBS series with the same name. The 48-year-old actress will play the role of a lawyer in her debutant OTT series. While she has starred in a film, Tribhanga which was released on OTT, this will mark the first time the actress will star in a web series. The first look of the series was released in September 2022.