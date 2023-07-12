Kumud Mishra Opens Up About Intimate Scenes With Kajol In Lust Stories 2: Let Myself...

Lust Stories 2 segment featuring Kajol and Kumud Mishra touched upon domestic violence. Directed by Amit Sharma, it emerged as one of the most discussed shorts in the anthology of four films for its hard-hitting treatment and twist ending.

3 things you need to know

Kumud Mishra plays an abusive husband in Lust Stories 2 segment Tilchatta, co-starring Kajol.

The actor opened up on how he was initially worried about taking up the role.

He said that he trusted director Amit Sharma with it.

Kumud Mishra shares his discomfort with Lust Stories 2 scenes

One of the most talked about aspects of the anthology became Kumud Mishra's portrayal of an abusive husband to Kajol. In an interview with BollywoodLife, Mishra shared his thoughts on why he readily accepted the offer to be a part of Lust Stories 2.

When asked about any hesitations or discomfort in performing bold and intimate scenes, Mishra admitted, "Initially, I was very worried and uncomfortable about certain scenes and the character that I was playing, but my director, Amit Ji, was so good that I let myself in, and you can see the result."

(Kumud Mishra and Kajol feature in Lust Stories 2 segment | Image: Twitter)

Speaking about his co-star Kajol, Mishra admired her exceptional body of work and her ability to transform herself into any character. He emphasised that there were no uncomfortable moments between them and that they bonded well right from day one. Mishra commended Kajol for making the job of her co-stars easier with her talent and professionalism.

Kumud Mishra speaks up about playing dark characters

When asked if he was surprised to receive an offer to play such a dark character, Mishra said that he wasn’t at all. He mentioned that the casting director expressed confidence in him. The actor added, "I know myself, how dirty I am," suggesting that he had the necessary depth to portray such challenging characters.

Describing himself as a greedy actor, Mishra jokingly talked about his desire to do good work. He even admitted to being critical of his own performances, stating that he doesn't enjoy watching himself onscreen too much.