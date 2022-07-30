Kajol Opens Up On Nysa Devgn's Rumoured Bollywood Debut; 'I Am Not Pushing Her Towards...'

Actor Kajol recently opened up about her daughter Nysa's rumoured Bollywood debut, stating that the latter will take that decision for herself. Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland and lately, there were rumours that the 18-year-old can make her debut in Bollywood anytime soon.

Kajol opens up on daughter Nysa's rumoured Bollywood debut

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kajol opened up about daughter Nysa's career choices and her possible Bollywood debut. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor said that she will support her kids (Nysa and Yug) in whatever career choices they will make. She continued that Nysa is somebody who will make that decision for herself, adding,

"I am not pushing her away from it and I am not pushing her towards it. She is 18 years old, she is a grown-up woman, young lady."

Remembering her own journey, Kajol said that she herself became an actor by chance and not by design. Stating that she never wanted to follow in her mother, veteran actor Tanuja's footsteps, the 47-year-old actor said that it kind of just happened. She went on to state, "I was in the right place at the right time. I went for someone else’s photo session but I got my pictures clicked and I got that offer. So it was just fate and a coincidence."

'I will always support my children': Kajol

The actor stated that she will always support her children in whatever they want to do as long as they are happy and fulfilled. "I think my biggest job as a mother is not to guide them into the film industry but to guide them into whatever makes them happy and makes them productive members of society", said Kajol.

On the professional front, Kajol is all set to make her web series debut with a Disney+ Hotstar project, the announcement of which was recently made on the streaming giant's official social media handles. She wrote, "Kuch kuch ho raha hai, tum nahi samjhoge.

Can you guess what we're up to?"