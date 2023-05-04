Kajol Pens Quirky Note On Wearing White: Do Not Go Into A Crowd...

Kajol recently shared a set of pictures of herself wearing white and listed out rules to follow while donning the said colour. The actress took to her Instagram handle on Thursday (May 4) and wrote, "Wear White Rules, do not eat anything. Do not drink anything besides a sip or two of just plain water. Do not go into a crowd of people who may be eating or drinking something. In other words, wear it at home for 20 mins, click a picture and CHANGE!”

In the photos, Kajol can be seen dressed in a loose white shirt and matching pants. Keeping it simple, the actress opted for minimal makeup and no accessories. See the post here.

Kajol's birthday wish for daughter Nysa

Earlier, Kajol celebrated her daughter Nysa Devgan’s birthday on April 20. To commemorate the occasion, the actress penned a heartfelt note for Nysa and wrote, “This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow.”

Kajol's work front

Kajol was last seen in the 2022 film, Salaam Venky. She starred in the movie along with Vishal Jethwa, Revathi, Aahana Kumra, and several others. The Dilwale actress will be seen next in the web series The Good Wife- Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha.

The series is the Indian adaptation of a CBS series with the same name. The 48-year-old actress will play the role of a lawyer in her maiden OTT series. While she has starred in a film, Tribhanga which was released on OTT, this will mark the first time the actress will star in a web series. The first look of the series was released in September 2022.