Kajol, Ajay Devgn Pen Heartfelt Notes For Daughter Nysa Devgan On Her Birthday

Nysa Devgan is celebrating her 20th birthday today (April 20). On the occasion of Nysa's birthday, her parents Kajol and Ajay Devgn penned a special note for her on their Instagram handles. While Ajay Devgn shared a throwback picture with his daughter, Kajol dropped a photo from the time they attended the NMACC gala together.

Kajol shared a candid picture with Nysa and captioned it, "This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever. #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow." In the photo, the mother-daughter duo can be seen in their designer silver ensembles while smiling at each other. Soon after the Dilwale actress made the post, several fans poured in birthday wishes for Nysa in the comments section. A fan commented, "Happy birthday Nissa, today is my birthday too @kajol u are always my number 1 heroin." Check the post below.

Ajay Devgn also wished his beloved daughter on her 20th birthday through a special throwback post. He captioned, "#FatherofMyPride Happy birthday baby." The Bholaa shared a collage of him with Nysa. In the pictures, they father-daughter duo can be seen posing and sharing some candid moments together. While Ajay Devgn can be seen in a black T-shirt, his daughter wore a black and white striped top. Check the post below.

Nysa Devgan celebrating her birthday in advance

A few days ago, Nysa Devgan travelled to Suryagarh, Jaisalmer, with her close friends including Orry. Orhan shared a series of photos on his Instagram handle, which gave fans a sneak peek into Nysa's pre-birthday celebrations. Nysa was seen sporting a white shirt with denim shorts in the deserted area at night. Check the post below.

Before heading to Suryagarh for vacation, Nysa attended the star-studded NMACC event with her mother Kajol. Nysa wore an ivory and silver gown by desgner Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She attended the Day 2 of the event.