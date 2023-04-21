Nysa Devgn Rings In 20th Birthday With Ajay Devgn, Kajol And Aunt Tanishaa Mukerji

Nysa Devgn turned 20 on April 20. Tanishaa Mukerji, who is Nysa’s aunt, shared a sneak peek of the birthday celebration in her Instagram stories. In the video, Nysa could be seen cutting her birthday cake, with Ajay Devgn and other family members present. The video shared on social media came a day after Nysa's birthday and fans showered love and good wishes on Ajay and Kajol's daughter.

Nysa looked cheerful as she cut her birthday cake. While Ajay Devgn by her side, Kajol could not be seen in the video, But it semed like she was off camera and sang the happy birthday song for her daughter. Nysa’s aunt and Kajol’s sister, Tanishaa Mukerji share the video from the celebrations on her Instagram stories. The video was later re-shared by various fan accounts.

Kajol wishes Nysa on her birthday

On April 20, Kajol shared pictures with her daughter to wish her on her birthday. The Fanaa actress posted pictures of the duo from the NMACC opening gala and wrote, “This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow.”

Ajay Devgn wishes for Nysa

Ajay Devgn also shared a wish for his daughter Nysa on the occasion of her birthday. The 54-years old actor shared candid pictures with Nysaa nd wrote in the caption, “#FatherofMyPride Happy birthday baby.” On the work front, jay was last seen in Bholaa, which is still running in cinema halls. He will next feature in Maidaan.

About Nysa Devgan

Though she likes to keep her private life away from the public eye, Nysa Devgn often makes headlines, be it is her attendance at public events or trips with friends. The elder daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa just turned 20. She is currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland after completing her graduation from the United World College of South East Asia, Singapore. Even though fans await her Bollywood debut, Nysa has not expressed a desire to join the film industry.