Kajol Reveals How She Grew Up To Never Care About Society’s Opinions About Her

Kajol's first web series The Tiral recently premiered online. In the show, she plays the role of a housewife who is trying to carve her space in a competitive law firm. The show is an adaptation of The Good Wife and has scenes that show Kajol in a different light than what her fans are used to seeing. Recently, during an interview, the actress addressed the 'log kya kahenge' statement. The actress is known for voicing her opinions in public.

3 things you need to know:

The Trial is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King’s The Good Wife.

It has been directed by Suparn Verma.

The show was released to mixed critical response.

Kajol says her mother never cared about society

While speaking with ANI at an event in promotion of The Trial, Kajol opened up about her mother. She explained that her mother was never someone who upheld society’s expectations and ideals. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum actress added that her grandmother and great-grandmother were similar in that regard as well. That is why she never paid any heed to, ‘log kya kahenge (what will people say?) She concluded that the influence of her maternal lineage taught her that nobody else’s opinion on your life matters when you’re responsible for it.

#WATCH | Actor Kajol says, "I have never paid heed to 'log kya kahenge' in my life. I was raised by a wonderful mother who did not give two hoots about society. Actually, I had a wonderful maternal lineage. From my great-grandmother to my grandmother and my mother, every one of… pic.twitter.com/Ill0kReS1X — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

Kajol breaks her no-kissing policy in The Trial

A video from The Trial is currently going viral where the actress can be seen kissing one of her co-actors. The 48-year-old has been part of the entertainment industry for the last 29 years. However, this became the first instance for the actress to have an on-screen intimate scene.

(A still from The Trial featuring Kajol | Image: TheTrialonDisney+/Twitter

Despite its modern storyline, The Trial has not managed to level the playing field with its critics. The show received an average reception from Republic World, where the reviewer praised the actress for her skills, but pointed out the lapses in how the show was made.