Kajol Shares Photo With Rani Mukerji, Brings Back Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Memories

Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has released in cinema halls on March 17. On the occasion, Rani's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Kajol shared a photo and wished her for the film's success. The picture is making fans nostalgic and is transporting them to a different era.

In the picture, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and her sister Tanisha Mukherji wore black attires. Kajol said that Rani has nailed the role of a Bengali woman in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. She wrote in the caption, “All in Black ! But this time round she isn’t doing that she’s playing Mrs Chatterjee and Bengali all the way…”

Kajol and Mukerji starred together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai back in 199. Since then, they have not featured in a film together. While Rani Mukerji had a cameo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham which starred Kajol, they both appeared in Om Shanti Om and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is based on a true story

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway features Rani Mukerji in the titular role and details the heart-wrenching story of Sagarika Bhattacharya, who lost the custody of her children to the Norwegian Child Welfare Services. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway shows the trials and tribulations sustained by the mother as she takes on the Norwegian government to win back the custody her children.

The film is the directorial debut of Ashima Chibber. Upon watching Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Sagarika said in a statement that she broke down in tears as she felt that she was reliving her struggles all over again while watching the film. She added that the film raises awareness about how immigrant parents are seen and treated in European countries.