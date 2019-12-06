Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Poses On A Magazine Cover

Kalki Koechlin, in the month of September, reportedly publically announced that she was pregnant. The actor and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, are going to be parents soon. Since the time Kalki Koechlin has announced her pregnancy, she has been open about how she is handling the journey. Kalki Koechlin also featured on the cover page of a magazine and she looked stunning

Kalki Koechlin showed her baby bump in the magazine shoot for Grazia India. The actor is seen sporting an embroidered jacket which she paired with a loose pleated pant. Kalki Koechlin looked elegant in the picture. She is complemented by light and soft colours in the background. In the other picture, Kalki Koechlin is seen in a blouse filled with pleats. The picture gives a glimpse of her bump. Minimalistic makeup with statement jewellery and short sleek hair left open completed the natural look of the Bollywood diva.

Kalki Koechlin also got trolled online but Kalki reportedly said she doesn’t take trolling seriously. The actor will also reportedly deliver the baby this month i.e. December and has planned to go to Goa for the water birth ceremony. Kalki Koechlin has also been seen promoting yoga and intends to practice it forever.

Few other pictures from her shoot:

