Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Poses On A Magazine Cover

Bollywood News

Kalki Koechlin recently featured in the magazine cover while flaunting her baby bump. Read to know more about Kalki's magazine shoot and see her latest pictures

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
kalki koechlin

Kalki Koechlin, in the month of September, reportedly publically announced that she was pregnant. The actor and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, are going to be parents soon. Since the time Kalki Koechlin has announced her pregnancy, she has been open about how she is handling the journey. Kalki Koechlin also featured on the cover page of a magazine and she looked stunning

Kalki Koechlin showed her baby bump in the magazine shoot for Grazia India. The actor is seen sporting an embroidered jacket which she paired with a loose pleated pant. Kalki Koechlin looked elegant in the picture. She is complemented by light and soft colours in the background. In the other picture, Kalki Koechlin is seen in a blouse filled with pleats. The picture gives a glimpse of her bump. Minimalistic makeup with statement jewellery and short sleek hair left open completed the natural look of the Bollywood diva.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GRAZIA India (@graziaindia) on

ALSO READ| Kalki Koechlin Shares A Pregnancy Guide For Non-pregnant People And It's A Must-see

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GRAZIA India (@graziaindia) on

ALSO READ| Kalki Koechlin Opens Up On Motherhood & How Trolls Don't Affect Her

Kalki Koechlin also got trolled online but Kalki reportedly said she doesn’t take trolling seriously. The actor will also reportedly deliver the baby this month i.e. December and has planned to go to Goa for the water birth ceremony. Kalki Koechlin has also been seen promoting yoga and intends to practice it forever. 

Few other pictures from her shoot:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GRAZIA India (@graziaindia) on

ALSO READ| Kalki Koechlin Gushes Over Boyfriend Guy Hershberg's 'Daddy Vibes'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GRAZIA India (@graziaindia) on

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday Takes Inspiration From Kalki Koechlin For Her Wedding

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GRAZIA India (@graziaindia) on

ALSO READ| Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Baby Bump, Kareena Kapoor Khan In Awe; Watch

 

 

Published:
