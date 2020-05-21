Kalki Koechlin Says She Is Learning Hebrew And Homeschooling Her Brother During Lockdown

Kalki Koechlin, last seen in Zee5's series Bhram, recently in a social media live session with an online portal, revealed what she is up to during the COVID-19 lockdown. Kalki Koechlin, who recently embraced motherhood and gave birth to Sappho, spends most of her time during the COVID-19 lockdown taking care of her daughter. Kalki, in the interview, revealed that most of her time goes into feeding her daughter and changing her diapers.

Besides which, Kalki Koechlin spends a considerable amount of time teaching her brother, who is homeschooling. Apart from taking care of her daughter and teaching her brother, Kalki is busy learning Hebrew. She is taking Hebrew language classes online, revealed the Sacred Games actor.

Further in the interview, Kalki Koechlin talked about embracing motherhood. Kalki Koechlin, who gave birth to her daughter in February, seems to be enjoying motherhood. Although she exclaimed it to be a tough journey, however, she added that she is enjoying being a mother. She further revealed that in the first few days, she was anxious and would check Sappho in every two hours, seeing if she was sleeping or not. As Sappho is three-month-old now, Kalki Koechlin feels a little more confident and less anxious.

Meanwhile, Kalki Koechlin was last seen in Zee5's original series, Bhram. The series narrates the tale of Alisha Khanna, played by Kalki Koechlin, who deals with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The series also features Bhumika Chawala and Ejaz Khan in pivotal roles.

Kalki Koechlin was expected to join the sets of Dibakar Banerjee's forthcoming series in May. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the shooting of the upcomer is pushed indefinitely, revealed the actor in the interview. The forthcoming series, titled Freedom, stars Naseeruddin Shah, Neeraj Kabi, Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi, and Kalki Koechlin in the lead. The forthcoming series is reported to narrate the tale of an Indian family, whose desires are interwoven with the personal, ideological and sexual history of the country.

