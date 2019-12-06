Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Baby Bump On Magazine Cover, Sends Out A Strong Message

Kalki Koechlin has been breaking stereotypes galore with aplomb as she announced that she is expecting her first child with Guy Hershberg. Be it having a child out of wedlock, flaunting the baby bump or making stylish appearances on the red carpet with her belly, the actor has broken the ‘norms’ in style. The Sacred Games star has gone ahead and even featured in a magazine photoshoot now. Not just showing her baby bump on the cover, Kalki sent out a stong message over various aspects, be it her skin colour or increasing age, against ‘beauty standards.’

READ: Kalki Koechlin Announces Pregnancy With Boyfriend Guy Hershberg

Kalki posted pictures as she became the face on the cover of Grazia. The actor looked extremely confident with some stylish poses for the shoot, that involved showing her baby bump. In the interview, the Dev.D star also took on at the ‘beauty standards’, by stating that it took some time for her to realise that her identity is Indian and that her skin colour was not important for her.

In another quote, she also asked why ‘beautiful’ was restricted to just physicality, when even objects and ideas could be beautiful too.The 35-year-old also asserted that we were not ‘perfect beings’, and that she wanted people to look at her laugh lines and wrinkles around her eyes as an indicator of getting ‘stronger’ with experience and age. She also said that she was keen that she represents herself with her work and wanted her work to speak for her. Another interesting revelation she made was when she termed her teenage as ‘awkward’, 20s as ‘uncomfortable’ and 30s as 'incalculable.' Celebrities like Jim Sarbh, Radhika Apte, Ira Dubey and Farah Ali Khan reacted to the posts with flame and love emojis, terming her as 'gorgeous as ever.'

READ: Kalki Koechlin Reveals How Ex Anurag Kashyap Reacted To Her Pregnancy

Kalki had announced in September that she is set to become a mother for the first time. Her partner Guy Hershberg is an Israeli musician. The actor has been sharing numerous moments of the expectant phase on Instagram, be it the joy of finding maternity clothes, the ‘daddy vibes’ of Guy, learning lullabies or reading up on new kind of literature to ‘bring her child up.’

READ: Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Baby Bump, Kareena Kapoor Khan In Awe; Watch

Work front

On the professional front, Kalki starred in Gully Boy earlier this year. On the web front, she featured in Sacred Games season 2 this year. She also was seen in Made in Heaven.

READ: Kalki Koechlin: Stylists Came Up With Innovative Ways To Cover My Bump

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.