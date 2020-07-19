Kalki Koechlin Shares A 'hairy' Picture With Boyfriend; Fans Call Them 'couple Goals'

Actor Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg became parents to a baby girl this year and it has been a roller-coaster ride for the couple since then. From sharing the 'sleepless nights' to singing lullabies for beautiful Sappho, Kalki has kept her fans updated with her motherhood journey.

On Sunday, the actor shared a 'hairy' picture with boyfriend Hershberg where both of them were seen growing their underarms. Kalki wrote, "Try to find someone you can grow hairy with" [sic] Actor Richa Chadha couldn't stop laughing, while many fans wondered who took their picture (most guesses were Kalki's baby daughter Sappho). One user said, "hairytale", while the other wrote, "keeping it real". [sic]

Kalki Koechlin's Tamil lullaby for daughter Sappho can even put you in 'sleep mode'; watch

Kalki Koechlin welcomed her baby girl with boyfriend, Guy Hersberg in February 2020. Apparently the actor named her daughter after an old Greek poet who was known for her beautiful lyrics and poems and hailed from the island of Lesbos. Kalki announced the name of her daughter in an Instagram post along with a picture of the little one's footprints.

Kalki Koechlin feels commercial cinema needs more female storytellers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.