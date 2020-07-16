Kalki Koechlin Feels Commercial Cinema Needs More Female Storytellers

Kalki Koechlin revealed that she feels there is still a lot of toxic masculinity in commercial cinema. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor recently spoke to a media portal and opened up about her plans for the future and the kind of work she wants to do. She further talked about how we need more women to tell the stories in the commercial cinema.

Kalki recently welcomed her newborn child with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. She revealed to a media portal that right now, she is not in a rush as right now, her child needs a lot of attention. She further revealed to a media portal that she is looking to do work that is meaningful.

Kalki Koechlin's happy with the change brought by web series

Kalki talked about how the times are changing for visual content. She talked about how web series are presenting content which is non-commercial. The actor also shed light on how web series are showing content which is reflective of the society that we live in. She further said that web series brings content contrary to Bollywood commercial films.

Kalki talks about toxic masculinity prevalent in commercial Bollywood

Kalki pointed out that while she was happy and hopeful of the change in cinema, she feels there’s more to come. The actor further said that the storytelling and scriptwriting in commercial Bollywood needed more females. She further said that there was still a lot of toxic masculinity in commercial cinema and hoped for it to change sooner.

Kalki Koechlin is currently in lockdown with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg and their daughter Sappho. Kalki Koechlin had given birth to Sappho earlier this year. She has been sharing photos and videos of her sweet moments with her newborn and her boyfriend on her social media accounts. Koechlin has posted several photos that feature Sappho, and fans are all hearts about the baby girl. Here is a video of Koechlin and her daughter Sappho:

On the work front, the Dev D actor was last seen in the film Kadakh, which is available to stream on SonyLIV. The film was helmed by Rajat Kapoor and it was produced by Mithya Talkies and Sony Liv. It features Ranvir Shorey, Mansi Multani, and Palomi Ghosh in the lead roles. In the film, Koechlin played the role of Francoise Marie.

Picture: Kalki Instagram

