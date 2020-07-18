Kalki Koechlin's Tamil Lullaby For Daughter Sappho Can Even Put You In 'sleep Mode'; Watch

Kalki Koechlin seems to be glowing in motherhood. The actor keeps posting her mommy-daughter diaries on Instagram with her little one. Recently, she posted a video of a lullaby that she sang to her daughter. Here's what it is about.

Kalki Koechlin's Tamil lullaby for her little Sappho

Kalki Koechlin posted a video on Instagram of her and her daughter, Sappho. In the video, she can be heard singing a Tamil lullaby to the little one on her ukulele. Adding a caption to the post, Kalki wrote that she has adapted the song somewhat to "accommodate her lack of musical experience". She also added, "...but this Tamil lullaby is a great one to get her in sleep modeðŸ˜´".

Dressed in a regular tank top with messy hair, Kalki Koechlin can be seen crooning in the video. Little Sappho can be seen doing what babies do best, namely chewing her blanket, sucking her thumb and then falling off to sleep. Take a look:

Many people commented on the adorable video of Kalki Koechlin and Sappho. Kalki's director friend, Sayani Gupta said, "She’s growing soooo big. When will I see her" while Aaliyah Kashyap said, "This is so soothing, I could fall asleep to it". Many fans also dropped beautiful comments for the mother-daughter duo.

Kalki Koechlin welcomed her baby girl with a boyfriend, Guy Hersberg in February 2020. Apparently the actor named her daughter after an old Greek poet who was known for her beautiful lyrics and poems and hailed from the island of Lesbos. Kalki announced the name of her daughter in an Instagram post along with a picture of the little one's footprints.

Ever since the arrival of Sappho into this world, Kalki Koechlin has been posting about her. It seems Kalki cannot get enough of her daughter and so is her fans. She keeps posting pictures of Sappho with her, Guy and their pooch. There are also videos of her singing other lullabies to her daughter. Take a look at the photos.

