Kalki Koechlin's Black-n-white Picture With Daughter Sappho Is Every Bit Beautiful

Actor Kalki Koechlin who became a proud mother to a baby girl has been enjoying the 'sleep-deprived bliss' lately. The 36-year-old actor who has been updating her fans on Instagram with her personal 'pregnancy series' called '#notesfromapregnantdiary', shared a stunning black-and-white picture with her baby girl — Sappho.

The actor named her daughter after the famous Greek poet, Sappho. "Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in," she wrote.



Kalki announced last year that she was expecting her first child with Guy, a classical pianist from Jerusalem.

Kalki Koechlin shares notes from her pregnancy diary; posts throwback with her baby bump

The "Dev D" actor, in her long Instagram post, said she has respect for all the women, who go through the "intense and gruesome experience of birth. Be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll, both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal," she wrote.



Ending her post with a poem by Sappho, widely regarded as one of the greatest lyric poets, Kalki wrote, "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say it's what one loves".

Kalki Koechlin shares first pics of daughter Sappho with her father Guy Hershberg; see

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.