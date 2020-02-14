Kalki Koechlin Shares First Pics Of Daughter Sappho With Her Father Guy Hershberg; See

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin gave birth to her daughter on February 7, 2020, and named her Sappho after one of the famous Greek poets. On Valentine’s Day, Kalaki took to her Instagram to share one of the most adorable pictures of her husband and daughter.

This picture is being loved by her fans and fans say that it is one of the most beautiful demonstrations of love they have seen on this Valentine’s Day so far. Take a look that the post here.

Kalki Koechlin shares first glimpse of daughter Sappho with Guy Hershberg:

In this post shared by Kalki Koechlin, we can see her daughter Sappho happily laying on her father Guy Hershberg’s chest draped in her blanket. The actor has shared a lot of pictures of her daughter in the past but this is the first picture in which we can see her adorable face.

She captioned the picture by writing “My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer, but this Valentine's I'm feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons😍. @guyhershberg I couldn't ask for more, you are always more... #valentineseveryday #marvelous #bestpartnerever”. Sappho can be seen smiling in the picture.

Kalki Koechlin gave birth to Sappho through a natural water birth. She also shared a series of Instagram posts where she is seen sharing her experience of going through almost 17 hours of labour. After birth, she shared a post where she thanked the hospital staff and the doctor for being there for her and assisting her through her labour. Take a look at the post here.

Through her pregnancy, Kalki talked about birthing and pregnancy from a whole new perspective. Ever since she shared that she is pregnant, she was clear about the decision of having a water birth and also talked about it. Today, she is a proud mother of her daughter.

(Image courtesy: Kalki Instagram)

