Kalki Koechlin Shares Notes From Her Pregnancy Diary; Posts Throwback With Her Baby Bump

Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg were blessed with a bundle of joy in the form of a beautiful baby daughter recently. The two named the little one after a Greek poet Sappho. Kalki's latest post on Instagram shows her journey through her pregnancy as she pens it down for her followers.

Here is the post made by Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin shared pictures from a photoshoot she did during her ninth month. The photo shows Kalki lying on the flower as her body is surrounded by flowers. She also has some of these yellow flowers in her hands as she flaunts her baby bump.

Kalki added a long caption to the post, talking about her journey through the pregnancy. Kalki started with a beautiful line that said that she began before she was born and will continue even after she is gone. She said that she didn't understand all of this before but now it is clear. She also wrote that life matters, it does not matter who's life or what life or even the length of one's own life. She talked about how there is meaning in every effort that one puts each day and the routine of it.

Kalki listed activities like "Waking up, perhaps a dream to be remembered, stretching, brushing, washing, coffee and toasting, walking, sitting, working, breaking down, laughing, exercising, learning, taking breaths without even noticing, kissing, cursing, suffering, loving, winding down, holding on, reading or talking or watching some movie or other, squeezing every last drop of energy out until you drop into deep sleep and then repeating it all every day of your life". She said that there is something in all of it. It is not that people have no choice but to live on and on. One has to draw a map, that someone will stumble on and find a part of their way from there. In the end, she said that people have to make things eternal from the seemingly impermanent state.

