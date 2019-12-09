Kalki Koechlin Speaks About Pregnancy And How It Has Changed Her

A few months ago, actor Kalki Koechlin broke the news of her pregnancy to her fans. The five-months pregnant Kalki Koechlin shared a picture of her baby bump on social media and ever since her big revelation, the actor has been busy giving interviews to the media, sharing her motherhood experience. In one such interview, Kalki said that pregnancy has been surreal for her.

Kalki said that the whole experience of being pregnant has been surreal for her, and has altered her watching habits. And has also played a role in changing her preferences about what she watches. The actor loves watching movies of different kinds, but her choices have been fluctuating like crazy these last few months.

She said good content on Hotstar Premium is what has been keeping her content cravings satisfied. Having travelled the world, gorging on multi-ethnic films and shows from around the globe she realised just how many scripts and books brimming with brilliance, are waiting to be introduced to the actor. While talking about her content cravings the actor said her Hotlist on Hotstar Premium. While talking about some of her favourites from the library of the streaming platform, which include titles like True Detective, The Notebook, Walking Dead, Modern Family, Godfather of Harlem and Silicon Valley.

On the work front

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Zee5 original series, Bhram. The series narrates the tale of Alisha Khanna, played by Kalki Koechlin, who deals with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The series also features Bhumika Chawala and Ejaz Khan in pivotal roles. Watch the trailer here.

