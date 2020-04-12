Kalki Koechlin's Innovative 'Social Distance Games' In Times Of COVID Get A Huge Thumb-up

Kalki Koechlin took to Instagram and posted an interesting picture where a group of people can be seen playing a game of badminton and maintaining social distancing norms. Given that the nation is under a lockdown, people have been asked to stay at home and go out only when essential goods are necessary. As soon as the picture was posted, a barrage of 'likes' and 'comments' were showered on the post. Several netizens have lauded the youngsters for being extremely responsible even while playing a sport. Take a look at the picture below

READ: Kalki Koechin Devises A Basketball Hoop With Cardboard & Hanger Amid Lockdown, See Pic

Social distance-sports

Previously, the actor posted an interesting photo of an innovative indoor basketball that she has devised amid the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor gave birth to her daughter Sappho earlier this year and has been enjoying motherhood during the quarantine. However, to get over the boredom of staying indoors, the actor seems to have made a makeshift basketball hoop on the wall using cardboard and a clothes hanger.

