Kalki Koechin Devises A Basketball Hoop With Cardboard & Hanger Amid Lockdown, See Pic

Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin has posted an interesting photo of an innovative indoor basketball that she has devised amid the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor gave birth to her daughter Sappho earlier this year and has been enjoying motherhood during the quarantine. However, to get over the boredom of staying indoors, the actor seems to have made a makeshift basketball hoop on the wall using cardboard and a clothes hanger.

Have a look:

Read | Richa Chadha pens heartfelt post for new mother Kalki Koechlin, says 'I'm happy for you'

Apart from the new mama duties, Kalki has also been indulging in a bit of cooking during the quarantine. Earlier last week, the actor shared a photo of the special dish cooked by her to impress her Israeli beau Guy Hershberg. The Gully Boy actor made an egg-based delicacy called 'shakshuka' and tagged it as 'yummy little things' in the caption.

Have a look:

Read | Kalki Koechlin shares 'mama duty' post, revels in the fact that 'we slept today!', see pic

The 36-year-old actor shared the news of her baby girl with a cute post and wrote, "Please welcome Sappho". The actor named her daughter after the famous Greek poet, Sappho, whom she also quoted in her Instagram post.

"Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 month wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in," she wrote. Kalki announced last year that she was expecting her first child with Guy, a classical pianist from Jerusalem.

Read | Kalki Koechlin enjoys motherhood in quarantine, shares an adorable post

Read | Anurag Kashyap reacts to ex-wife Kalki Koechlin's pic featuring newborn daughter Sappho

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.