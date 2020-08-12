'Will File Complaint If...': Kamaal R Khan Has A Message For 'Sadak 2' Makers

As Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' trailer hit the screens today, self-acclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, took to his Twitter to share a message for the makers — Fox Star Production House. KRK wrote, "I request to @foxstarhindi to not buy fake views and likes for #Sadak2 trailer."

He also added, "If they will do such mistake, then I will file a complaint in the crime branch and they will face the charges like #Baadshah!."

The much-awaited trailer of the 1991's Sadak sequel, Sadak 2, however, within a couple of hours from its release, crossed over a whopping 2 million dislikes on YouTube. Being helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles, the action-thriller started receiving major flak by the masses due to the on-going nepotism in Bollywood debate on social media.

ABOUT BADSHAH

Rapper Badshah on Friday was spotted at Crime Branch office to record his statement in the fake social media followers case. The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), which is investigating the case, had earlier summoned the singer. The rapper's Instagram account had cropped up during the investigation and so it was decided to call him to record his statement in the case.

About Sadak 2

The film is a sequel to her father, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 crime drama of the same name, starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. With "Sadak 2", Bhatt returns to the director's chair after almost two decades. It also marks his first collaboration with Alia. Both Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt are reprising their characters from the original in the new movie.

The movie also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand. Produced by Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios, the movie was originally scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 10. The action-thriller will premiere exclusively on Disney+Hotstar on August 28, 2020.

