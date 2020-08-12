'Sadak 2' Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Embark On A Journey Of Love & Revenge

The makers of Sadak 2 have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the movie. By the looks of the Sadak 2 trailer, the movie promises to take one on a riveting journey of love, re-discovery, and revenge. The trailer also boasts of some finest performances by Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur which will leave one wanting for more.

Sanjay Dutt is a man with a thirst for vengeance

The trailer begins with Sanjay who is leading a melancholic life after losing the love of his life, essayed by Pooja Bhatt. One can see the flashback of the original film wherein he meets Pooja's character for the first time. He is, however, on a quest to take revenge for those responsible for his ladylove's demise. The trailer then showcases Alia, who is a lady in mission and wants vengeance against a frightening cult of fake sadhus who are responsible for her losing a loved one. Aditya is revealed to be essaying the role of her beau and they are visibly smitten by each other.

The trailer then shows the trio embarking on a journey to fulfill their respective missions. Soon, they lock horns with some terrifying members of the cult. The movie also boasts of some picturesque locations and melodious soundtracks.

The performances of the trio is another highlight of the trailer. Sanjay is at his fierce best as a man looking for revenge. While Alia delivers a determined and strong act as a girl all set to avenge her loved one. Aditya shares crackling chemistry with Alia in some of the scenes.

Sadak 2 releases on August 28, 2020

The film will be releasing on August 28, 2020, on the OTT streaming platform, Disney Hotstar Plus. The movie also stars Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapoor, and Akshay Anand in the pivotal roles. The movie also marks the first collaboration of Alia with her father Mahesh Bhatt who has also helmed the film. The film, Sadak 2 is produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. The film is penned by Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt.

