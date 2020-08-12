'Sadak 2' Trailer Crosses 500k Dislikes On YouTube; Declared 'most Disliked' By Twitterati

The highly-anticipated trailer of the Sanjay Dutt-Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 was finally released by the makers today. However, in less than a couple of hours from its release, the trailer of the Mahesh Bhatt starrer crosses over 500k dislikes on YouTube. Furthermore, netizens also declared it as the 'most disliked trailer' on social media.

'Sadak 2' trailer receives major flak from the masses

After unveiling the character posters of Sadak 2's lead cast, earlier this morning, the makers dropped its much-awaited trailer across social media. However, owing to the ongoing nepotism in Bollywood debate, sparked by Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the film's promotional ploys have been completely marred. In less than three hours, Sadak 2's trailer has garnered only 50k likes and a whopping 500k dislikes on YouTube alone.

Considering the fact that the upcoming action-thriller has been helmed by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and it stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, the film has been receiving major flak by netizens for being a product of nepotism. As soon as the three-minute-long trailer of the film released on Wednesday morning, the majority of viewers hit the thumbs down button on YouTube. From the tweets put out by Twitterati on the micro-blogging platform, it is clear that the masses were waiting the trailer to release in order to hit the 'dislike' button.

Ahead of its release, one user had tweeted writing, "#Sadak2 trailer not released yet? I can't wait anymore to dislike". Now, after its release, Twitterati has been slamming it left, right and centre. One user tweeted writing, "#Sadak2Trailer is on the verge of becoming the most disliked Bollywood film trailer on youtube ever. The Dislikes number has crossed 2 lakhs within hrs & may surpass 1 million mark by tomorrow itself. Really SHOCKING response. #Sadak2", while another wrote, "Haha just see the power of public Go and see DISLIKES Never underestimate the power of a common man. Sadak 2 on Road now".

Check out Twitterati's reaction to Sadak 2 being one of the 'most disliked trailer' below:

Haha just see the power of public

Go and see DISLIKES😂😂😎



Never underestimate the power of a comman man.💪👊



Sadak 2 on Road now😂😂#Sadak2Trailer #Sadak2Sadakchhap@ishkarnBHANDARI@MadhubantiChat3 @arnabofficial7 @Swamy39 pic.twitter.com/XZs0nrqTXz — Justice for Shushant (@SinghPankaj05) August 12, 2020

#Sadak2 Trailer Dislikes Near To cross 500K dislikes



Meanwhile Ramaraju & Jakkanna reaction #KomaramBheemNTR #NTR pic.twitter.com/WjQzO43mot — D H A N U S H™ (@IAmDhanush99) August 12, 2020

#Sadak2Trailer is out. Just see the public reaction : Like vs Dislike counts! #Sadak2 has become #Sadakchhap2 😂🤣



This is the power of public. Bollywood nepotism mafia gang should never underestimate the power of a comman man. pic.twitter.com/zaHpsLt8t2 — Alter Ego (@Alter_Ego45) August 12, 2020

Watch the trailer of 'Sadak 2' below:

