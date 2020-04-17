KRK Says Akshay Kumar Is '100 % Right In Not Giving Up Canadian Nationality'; Details

On Thursday, film critic Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, took to his Twitter to reveal that the Canadian government has decided to provide financial help to all citizens affected due to the pandemic. He also condemned the Indian government saying, "our govt is giving, only Bhashan n Rashan,". Following which, he also took a slight dig at Akshay Kumar, saying that this is the reason why Akshay Kumar is not giving up his Candian nationality.

By GOD #AkshayKumar Bhai Ki country #Canada is the best. Govt will pay C$ 2000 to each person for next 4 months. Each businessman will get C$50 thousand. If anyone is staying on rent so govt will pay C$500 directly to land lord. And what our govt is giving? Only Bhashan n Rashan. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 16, 2020

Now you tell me, that why should Akshay Kumar drop Canada nationality? He is 100% right. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 16, 2020

For the unknown, Akshay Kumar had reportedly applied for a Candian passport during the struggling days of his career. During the promotions of Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar admitted the same. With Kamaal R Khan pointing out Akshay Kumar's nationality in his recent tweet, it seems he is up for another fight. Previously, KRK has indulged in a fight with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh in the lead, was supposed to hit the screens in March. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the implementation of lockdown led to the delay in the release. Reportedly, after the lockdown ends, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi will be the first movie to release in theatres.

Besides the upcoming film, Akshay Kumar also has a slew of movies in the pipeline. He has Raghava Lawerence's Laxmmi Bomb, Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re, Ranjit Tewari's Bell Bottom, Farhan Samji's Bachchan Pandey, among others in the kitty. All of the abovementioned movies are slated to release in 2020.

