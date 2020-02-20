The Debate
KRK Calls Shehnaaz Gill-Paras Chhabra's ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ Show Fake, Netizens Agree

Television News

'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' show featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra in the lead has been slammed by Kamaal R Khan as fake. Read below for more details.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
mujhse shaadi karoge

As Bigg Boss 13 came to a wrap, contestants of the current season namely Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra got cast in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The reality TV show revolves around both the contestants locked in a house with 10 suitors (five women and five men) who will contest to become the perfect partner for Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra respectively. Now,  movie critic Kamaal R Khan has come forward and slammed the show for being fake. Check out his reaction below -

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla reveals how he feels about Shehnaaz Gill slapping him

Kamaal R Khan slams Mujhse Shaadii Karoge show on Twitter

Also read: Rakhi Sawant shares a video calling Shehnaaz Gill a copycat; here's why

Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter and posted a series of tweets slamming the later Colors TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Kamaal wrote that the Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra starrer show consists of contestants who have been struggling in the entertainment industry for a very long time. Kamaal claimed furthermore that he knows all the contestants from the show and thus is sure that the show is completely fake. Netizens were also quick to agree upon Kamaal R Khan's claims with tweets. Check out their reactions below -

Also read: Paras says Mahira would not allow him to do 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' if they were dating

Also read: 'Bigg Boss 13' house undergoes makeover for ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’, pics inside

Also read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra questioned about his tattoo by Malaika lookalike

Image courtesy - Kamaal R Khan and Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
