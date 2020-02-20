KRK Calls Shehnaaz Gill-Paras Chhabra's ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ Show Fake, Netizens Agree

As Bigg Boss 13 came to a wrap, contestants of the current season namely Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra got cast in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The reality TV show revolves around both the contestants locked in a house with 10 suitors (five women and five men) who will contest to become the perfect partner for Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra respectively. Now, movie critic Kamaal R Khan has come forward and slammed the show for being fake. Check out his reaction below -

Kamaal R Khan slams Mujhse Shaadii Karoge show on Twitter

I personally know all the girls, who are contestants of #MujhseShaadiKaroge! They all are struggling in the Bollywood for last 10-15Yrs. Means basically they are failed Actresses. #MeethaParas can’t afford to bear one day expenses of any girl. Means it’s a fake show n no Shaadi. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 19, 2020

All the boys contestants of #MujhseShadiKaroge are also struggling in the Bollywood to become actor, singer, comedian etc. Means nobody of them also will marry with flipper #ShehnaazGiIl! Means this show is also 100% fake like #BiggBossSeason13 to fool public. #AaaThoo! @ColorsTV — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 19, 2020

Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter and posted a series of tweets slamming the later Colors TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Kamaal wrote that the Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra starrer show consists of contestants who have been struggling in the entertainment industry for a very long time. Kamaal claimed furthermore that he knows all the contestants from the show and thus is sure that the show is completely fake. Netizens were also quick to agree upon Kamaal R Khan's claims with tweets. Check out their reactions below -

Worst chanel colors tv #Boycottcolorstv making fool of audience #UnitedByAsim — Renuka (@Addictedtobolly) February 19, 2020

I agree 💯 with you sir — Rajani Mishra (@RajaniM69046947) February 19, 2020

it is indeed a fake show ... none of the previous season participants got married to each other !!! its just a tamasha on a larger platform — Moushumi Mitra (@mmoushumi) February 19, 2020

