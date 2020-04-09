KRK Lovingly Wishes 'babe' Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Causing Fans To Root For '#KamLeena

Former Bigg Boss 3 contestant Kamal R Khan (KRK) recently took to social media to share a loving and romantic message for Devoleena Bhattacharjee. This is not the first time that KRK has professed his love and affection for the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant. Last year, when Devoleena Bhattacharjee was still in the Bigg Boss house, KRK revealed that she was his favourite contestant and that he wanted to marry her. After KRK's latest post dedicated to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, fans of Bigg Boss took to social media and started to root for their pairing, titled KamLeena.

Sidnaaz fans love KRK and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's pairing, KamLeena

Above is the post that KRK dedicated to his crush, Devoleena Bhattacharjee. In the post, KRK called Devoleena Bhattacharjee his 'babe' and wished for her to have a great day at home during the lockdown. After KRK's posted this 'romantic' tweet, several Bigg Boss fans took to social media and wished that KRK and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's pairing became a reality. Many of these fans were also SidNaaz fans and they titled this new pairing as KamLeena.

I can literally hear KRK sing



Aashiq banayaaaaa



Aashiq banayaaaaa



Aashiq banayaaa aaapneee 🤣🤣🤣#QuaratineLife goals met!! — Shenaz ❥ #StayHomeSaveLives (@shenazO506) April 8, 2020

my fav couple! #Kamleena is an emotion. I cannot get enough of both of you😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/xyE4NLo7Hq — shreyyaa (@sunnny091) April 8, 2020

Kya baat hai...

TUM DONO KA SAHI HAI



KAM SE KAM ROZ CONTENT DETE HO

HUME ZINDA REHNE KE LIYE😂#SidNaaz — 🄼🄰🄷🄸🄸💥 (@TuOffHai) April 8, 2020

