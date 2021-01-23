Kamal Haasan Reacts Strongly As Elephant Passes Away In TN After Burning Tyre Hurled At It

Makal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan issued a strong response on the death of an elephant in Tamil Nadu after being attacked with a burning tyre. The actor-politician termed it as ‘barbaric’ and asked if people had embraced the norm of ‘burning’ living creatures. He also brought the focus on the act of ignoring the plight of wildlife while ’building nations’.

Kamal Haasan’s strong response on death of elephant in Ooty

Kamal Haasan wrote that the howls of the elephant will remain ‘scarred in him’ in his message on Twitter.

“We destroyed forests and built nations and in the process forgot the plight of wildlife. How did we come to adopt the custom of burning living creatures?," he asked in Tamil.

Haasan continued, "Is it not barbaric to set the scared elephant on fire while it was retreating? The elephant's final howls will forever remain scarred in me. Time bows down in shame."

காடுகள் கொன்று நாடுகள் ஆக்கினோம். காட்டுயிர்களின் கதியை மறந்தோம். உயிரோடு எரிக்கும் வழக்கம் எப்படி வந்தது? பின்வாங்கிப் போகும் யானையைக் கொளுத்துவது நாட்டுமிராண்டித்தனமா? மரணத்தைச் சுமந்துபோன யானையின் ஓலம் அலைக்கழிகிறது. காலம் தலைகுனிகிறது. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 23, 2021

A video of an elephant being attacked with a lit tyre has been going viral on social media. The incident had taken place on January 8 in Masinagudi in Nilgiris district, Ooty. The elephant entered the gate of a resort, where a man tried to make the elephant go away by flashing burning objects. However, as the elephant continued to come towards him, he threw a burning tyre on the elephant.

Severe punishment has to give to this monster who killed an innocent elephant 🤬🤬🤬. Pls share and help to find this culprit... requesting concerned officers to take immediate action please 🙏🙏🙏 #masinagudi #mudhumalai #TamilNadu @PraveenIFShere @supriyasahuias @SudhaRamenIFS pic.twitter.com/oxuKPpp1aN — Jeeva Sankar (@JeevaSankar) January 22, 2021

As per PTI, the elephant was then found near a dam. All efforts of the forest department veterinarians tried to save the animal went in vain.

As per the post-mortem, septic fistula filled with pus and severe loss of blood leading to acute anaemia, hypovolemia resulted in the death. The burn injuries on the ear were reportedly not the cause of the death.

Other members of the entertainment industry like Randeep Hooda, Atul Kasbekar, Koena Mitra, Viveck Vaswani, Jay Bhanushali also reacted strongly. Calling it ‘terrible’, they tagged the Union Ministry of Forests handle, and demanded strict action.

As per reports, two persons have been arrested over the incident, after a First Information Report was filed. The resort has also been reportedly sealed.

