Kambala Buffalo Racer Srinivasa Gowda's 'amazing Feat' Hailed By Randeep Hooda

Kambala buffalo racer Srinivasa Gowda has been in the news ever since he has clocked 9.55 seconds in the 100 meters at the annual Kambala race. Many eminent personalities have come forward to laud him. Amongst them is Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda.

Randeep Hooda hails Srinivasa Gowda

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Highway' actor termed it as 'an amazing feat'. He then mentioned that India should revive its traditional sports. He furthermore went on to say that a huge amount of untapped potential in our villages.

This is an amazing feat 👏🏽👏🏽We should revive more of our traditional sports #Kambala #Karnataka .. there is a huge untapped potential in our villages @KirenRijiju @PMOIndia @narendramodi https://t.co/FWr2lLSntV — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) February 13, 2020

Gowda had become a social media sensation after the Kambala race and many netizens also assumed that he has ended up breaking lightning-fast sprinter and a multiple-time Olympian, Usain Bolt's record after calculating the speed which turns out to be just 9.55 seconds that is .03 seconds faster than Bolt’s world record. However, the records cannot be compared directly, as Bolt ran on a flat track while Gowda sprinted in a slushy field, which can be a hindrance to speed.

Kambala Race

Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in Karnatak between November and March. It is a traditional and entertaining sport where buffaloes are driven by a whip-lashing farmer in a slushy paddy field. The annual event draws large crowds and even the participants train hard with some building exclusive pools for the buffaloes to train in.

Speaking to media after achieving the remarkable feat, Gowda said that he loves Kambala and attributed the credit of his success to his buffaloes. They ran very well while I chased or drove them, he added. Gowda's super sprint left netizens awestruck as some even suggested that he should train for Olympics.

