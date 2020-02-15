Kambala 'Buffalo' Racer Who Has Wowed India Breaks Silence On Usain Bolt Comparison

Karnataka dweller and Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda who has been compared with Usain Bolt after a video of him sprinting with buffaloes went viral gave a modest response on being compared with the 'world champion'. Speaking of his comparison with Bolt, Srinivasa said that he is only a "paddy field runner."

"People are comparing me to Usain Bolt. He is a world champion, I am only running in a slushy paddy field," said Srinivasa Gowda while talking to ANI.

Leaving spectators awestruck, Srinivasa Gowda ran 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds at traditional buffalo race Kambala, following which people started comparing him to former Jamaican sprinter and multiple world-record holder Usain Bolt.

Gowda, who is from Karnataka's Mudbidri town, accomplished the feat during a Kambala race in a paddy field in Kadri on February 1.

READ | Karnataka Man Breaks Usain Bolt's 100m Record In A Local Kambala Race

Netizens hail the 'Indic runner'

People took to social media and drew a parallel between him and Bolt. Netizens calculated what his speed would have been for 100 metres which turns out to be just 9.55 seconds that is .03 seconds faster than Bolt’s world record.

However, the records cannot be compared directly, as Bolt ran on a flat track while Gowda sprinted in a slushy field, which can be a hindrance to speed. Also, the 28-year-old ran alongside a pair of buffaloes who undoubtedly gave him a tug. Twitterati hailed Gowda and his accomplishment on the muddy grounds.

Speaking to media after achieving the remarkable feat, Gowda said that he loves Kambala and attributed the credit of his success to his buffaloes. "They ran very well while I chased or drove them," he added. Gowda's super sprint left netizens amazed as some even suggested that he should train for Olympics.

READ | Krispy Kreme Challenge: Dubbed 'Pastry Jog' Combines Running And Competitive Eating

Kiren Rijiju invites Srinivasa for trials by top coaches

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was highly impressed by Srinivasa and called the runner for trials by top SAI coaches. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said the officials from SAI have contacted Gowda and he would reach the SAI centre on Monday.

The Minister promised to ensure that top national coaches conduct his trials properly. He said that the department will put every effort into identifying sporting talents in the country.

READ | Being Voted As 'World's Best Athlete' Is A Dream Moment: Rani Rampal

I'll call Karnataka's Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There's lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength & endurance are surpassed. I'll ensure that no talents in India is left out untested. https://t.co/ohCLQ1YNK0 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 15, 2020

READ | Kiren Rijiju: 'SAI Hiring Top Nutritionists To Provide personalised Diets To Athletes'