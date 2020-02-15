Kambala 'buffalo' Racer Thrills BJP Karnataka; 'potential Fastest Athlete In The World'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka hailed 28-year-old Srinivasa Gowda as the latest sports sensation of the country as the buffalo racer was compared to Usain Bolt after his lightning-fast sprint. Srinivasa Gowda, hailing from Moodabidri in Dakshina Kannada district covered 142.5 meters in just 13.62 seconds in the traditional buffalo race of Karnataka. Gowda's swift sprint makes him the fastest runner in the history of the traditional sport breaking a 30-year-old record. Srinivasa Gowda's feat was highlighted to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju by many on social media following which the Karnataka lad was contacted.

READ | India Rejects Turkey Poking Nose In J&K, Tells Erdogan 'Understand Pak Terrorism Facts'

Karnataka BJP hails Kambala 'buffalo' racer

Meet India's latest Sports Sensation ! ! !



Srinivasa Gowda from Moodabidri, Mangaluru ran a distance of 142.5 metres in 13.62 seconds in a slushy paddy field at the Kambala race.



He would be the fastest Athlete in the World if He repeats His amazing feat on the track. pic.twitter.com/ZylEPdD22r — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 15, 2020

READ | Four Drug Peddlers Held In J&K's Ramban And Samba; 460 Kg Poppy Straw Recovered

Gowda sprints 100m in 9.55 seconds

Gowda's sprint has been compared with Usain Bolt's world record. Gowda ran 142.50 meters in 13.62 seconds, people simply calculated what his speed would have been for 100 metres which turns out to be just 9.55 seconds that is .03 seconds faster than Bolt’s world record. However, the records cannot be compared directly as Bolt ran on a flat track while Gowda sprinted in a slushy field, which can be a speed deterrent. Also, the 28-year-old ran alongside a pair of buffaloes and his speed was amplified by the speed generated by the animals.

Speaking to media after achieving the remarkable feat, Gowda said that he loves Kambala and attributed the credit of his success to his buffaloes. They ran very well while I chased or drove them, he added. Gowda's super sprint left netizens awestruck as some even suggested that he should train for Olympics.

READ | Kambala 'Buffalo' Racer Who Has Wowed India Breaks Silence On Usain Bolt Comparison

Kambala Race

Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in Karnatak between November and March. It is a traditional and entertaining sport where buffaloes are driven by a whip-lashing farmer in a slushy paddy field. The annual event draws large crowds and even the participants train hard with some building exclusive pools for the buffaloes to train in.

READ | Kambala 'Buffalo' Racer Compared With Usian Bolt Grabs Rijiju's Attention; Will Get Trial