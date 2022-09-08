Kangana Ranaut & Other B-Town Celebs In Attendance At Central Vista Inauguration; See Pics

On September 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the revamped Central Vista Avenue in Delhi. The new-look stretch covers lawns on either side of Rajpath — now renamed Kartavya Path — from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. The PM also unveiled the grand granite statue of Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate. He took over the dais after the unveiling of the 28-feet tall statue of Netaji.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Mohit Chauhan and TV actor Shailesh Lodha also reached the event. As quoted by ANI, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Shailesh Lodha said that he feels a sense of pride. He said, "I feel a sense of pride today. Our culture and tradition should be showcased."

Singer Mohit Chauhan, who also graced the event with his presence, termed it a 'great gesture'. "We need to give respect to the people who fought for the country", he said.

Kangana Ranaut, who also reached the event, took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "At the unveiling of the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and redevelopment of central vista avenue." Take a look:

"Struggle of revolutionaries, be it Netaji or Savarkar had been completely denied as only one side was shown," the actor said while speaking to the media.

The inauguration symbolised the Indian government's resolve, as stated by PM Modi in his Independence Day, to shed colonial baggage.

The leader said, "Today is a historic day. Many citizens have been associated with this programme. Many citizens are witnessing this historic moment. India has got new inspiration and today we are coming out of the colonial mindset. Rajpath is now history. India is entering a new era. I congratulate Indians on this."

Speaking on the unveiling of Netaji's statute, the PM added, "Today unveiling of Netaji's statue also took place. Netaji's statue symbolizes strength, courage, and self-respect. Netaji was proud of India's traditions and cultures. It is unfortunate that Netaji was sidelined after independence. His statue will prove to be an inspiration. We have taken many decisions in the past few days to honour Netaji."