Kangana Ranaut And Writer Vijayendra Prasad Team Up For 'The Legend Of Didda'

Kangana Ranaut and producer Kamal Jain recently announced a sequel to her 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. On Friday, the duo met for a meeting to discuss the story with legendary writer Vijayendra Prasad.

"Discussions with @KanganaTeam and legendary writer #VijayendraPrasad as we begin the journey to our next project The Legend of Didda," Kamal Jain wrote on Twitter.

Discussions with @KanganaTeam and legendary writer #VijayendraPrasad as we begin the journey to our next project The Legend of Didda. pic.twitter.com/EroqbclGgI — Kamal Jain (@KamalJain_TheKJ) February 25, 2021

The sequel will reportedly tell the true story of Didda, who was the Queen of Kashmir and defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice. Despite being struck by polio in one leg, she was one of the greatest warriors. Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda is scheduled to go on floors in January 2022.

Our nation has witnessed many stories of brave women who have set great precedents. Honored to tell story of brave queen of Kashmir who defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice with none other than @KanganaTeam. #ManikarnikaReturns :The Legend of Didda goes on floors in January 2022 pic.twitter.com/0fdSwgmnw4 — Kamal Jain (@KamalJain_TheKJ) January 14, 2021

The author accuses Kangana Ranaut of copyright violation

Author Ashish Kaul, who has written the book "Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir", on Friday accused Kangana Ranaut of copyright infringement after the actor announced a film on the warrior queen. Kaul said not much has been written about Didda in history and he believes Ranaut has based the new film's story on his book Didda: Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani.

He said he was commissioned by Rupa Publications to write the book about Didda in 2018 and it was published in the English language. Kaul claimed that he had approached Ranaut to write a foreword for the Hindi version of the book in September last year. "I wrote a mail to her giving her the entire story that she has quoted yesterday. I had asked her if she would be associated with the book for foreword, there was no talk for the film then. But we didn’t receive any reply from her.

'Woman with nine hands is not a myth' says Kangana Ranaut as she decorates brother's house

"Whatever she is saying about the story is available only in my book only. She could have asked me if she wants to do a film based on my book but she didn’t approach me," Kaul told PTI. When he took the matter with Ranaut and the film's producer, they denied that they are using his story for the movie, he said, adding that he will be seeking legal counsel to "protect my rights". "I will do whatever it takes to protect my rights and consult legal experts in coming days," he said.

Hrithik Roshan summoned for statement in case over email exchange with Kangana Ranaut

(With PTI inputs)

