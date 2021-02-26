Hrithik Roshan summoned for statement in case over email exchange with Kangana Ranaut

Actor Hrithik Roshan has been summoned by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with his case over his exchange of emails with Kangana Ranaut . He has been asked to appear before the agency on Saturday at 11 AM to record his statement.

Maharashtra | Actor Hrithik Roshan has been summoned to appear before Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Feb 27 to record his statement in a case lodged against actress Kangana Ranaut involving exchange of emails between the two: Crime Branch — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021

Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut case

The case had made headlines in 2016, and continued to surface occasionally.

The controversy between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut had started when she referred to the former as a ‘silly ex’ in an interview. He had responded by sending her a legal notice, seeking her apology and denying their supposed affair. The Queen star refused to apologise and sent a counter notice to take the notice back or face a criminal case.

Hrithik then claimed that someone impersonating him was communicating with Kangana Ranaut on email and lodged a police complaint. A case of cheating by personation (419) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology act was registered against an unknown imposter at the Cyber police station in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

He also claimed that she sent him over 1400 emails upon coming to know the real email ID, and alleged ‘harassment and stress’ from it. Kangana had claimed that the email ID in question was provided by him.

The Cyber Cell allegedly concluded that the emails were sent from her account and then recorded her statement. However, Kangana denied sending the emails and even claimed that Hrithik hacked into her email account and deleted the mails that were sent by him to her.

Hrithik’s laptop and phone had also been taken by the police for investigation. Among other details in the case included the police forensic expert filing a NIL report about the email id in 2017, as it was based in the USA.

On request of Hrithik’s lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch in December 2020.

The actors, who had worked together in movies like Kites and Krrish 3, even made statements in the media over the case, amid reports of an alleged engagement, surfacing of their pictures together and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan coming out in his support.

(With agency inputs)

