'Woman With Nine Hands Is Not A Myth' Says Kangana Ranaut As She Decorates Brother's House

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is known for her acting prowess and sartorial choices of films recently landed in Mumbai after spending a day in Manali while planning to build a restaurant. Apart from spreading magic on the silver screen, the actress has now turned into an interior designer for her brother Akst and sister-in-law Ritu. She took to Twitter and shared a video while setting up her brother’s place and decorating it.

Kangana Ranaut turns interior designer for brother Aksht

In the video, Kangana can be seen moving things around the house while decorating a corner and placing indoor plants, and resetting the books on the bookshelf. While doing so, the star seemed to be completely engrossed in the process of setting up the entire house. In the video, Kangana also revealed that she had just done a script reading session and then came back to her brother's house to decorate it till midnight. She captioned the video and wrote, “After script sessions, edit discussions I ran to my brothers and bhabhi’s house which I am designing and will set it up till midnight now, woman with nine hands is not a myth that’s like every woman ever.”

The actress earlier in the day on February 25 was spotted outside her Juhu residence. The Panga actress not only greeted the paparazzi but also stunned the fashion police with her gorgeous ethnic look. The actress who is set to step into the food and beverage industry while setting up a restaurant in her hometown Manali went to her house and spend some quality time with her family while discussing business. She even documented her planning and visit on Twitter where she can be seen taking a special interest in the restaurant’s construction. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress who recently wrapped up her first schedule for the upcoming film Dhaakad announced the release date of her next upcoming film Thalaivi where she will be seen playing the role of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Tejas as a woman airforce pilot.

