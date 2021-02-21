Kangana Ranaut Announces Schedule Wrap For 'Dhaakad', Teases 'new Venture'

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday took to her Twitter handle to share a picture with the makers of her upcoming film Dhaakad after wrapping up the Madhya Pradesh schedule. Ranaut also teased her fans by announcing that she will be soon sharing details of her new venture'.

"Schedule wrap alert.... most wonderful people, thank you chief Razy and my dear friend Sohail, amazing team I had the time of my life. #Dhaakad is going to be something spectacular Now running to another mission, new venture coming up," Kangana wrote.

Schedule wrap alert.... most wonderful people, thank you chief Razy and my dear friend Sohail, amazing team I had the time of my life.#Dhaakad is going to be something spectacular ❤️

Now running to another mission, new venture coming up 👑 pic.twitter.com/HJTVPNqMiZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2021

'Dhaakad'

High-octane action film Dhaakad is set to hit the theatres on October 1. The official Twitter page of the movie, featuring Kangana Ranaut, and Divya Dutta, announced the release date and unveiled a new poster. "@SohamRockstrEnt's #Dhaakad, India's first female-led mega action thriller starring @KanganaTeam, releasing in cinemas on 1st October 2021," the tweet read. The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, a noted ad filmmaker and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films. The makers had released the first teaser of the film in 2019.

Other projects

Among the other projects in Kangana's slate includes Thalaivi, where she is playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha. The movie is being directed by AL Vijay and also stars Arvind Swamy in the role of late actor-politician MG Ramachandran. The looks of the actors in the get-ups had gone viral upon release.

Kangana is also playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the movie Tejas. The film is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The movie is also gearing up for release this year.

