Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Love For "Battlefield" Shows Off Injury From Dhaakad Set

Kangana Ranaut finds solace in battle wounds and scars. The Bollywood actor recently took Twitter and shared a picture from the Dhaakad sets. In the picture, she showcased an injury she suffered on the sets of this upcoming action film. Along with the picture, Kangana also wrote that she has fallen in love with the sound of the “clash of swords”.

Kangana Ranaut shows her battle wound in latest tweets

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Dhaakad. The Queen actor has already shared a the Dhaakad poster with her fans and revealed that the film will be hitting the theatres on October 1, 2021. Ahead of the film’s release, Kangana Ranaut seems to busy shooting for a few action-packed scenes of the film.

Kangana recently took to Twitter and shared a picture of a forehead injury she suffered on Dhaakad sets. Along with this picture, she wrote that some people might think it is strange to find solace in conflict and might feel it is impossible to fall in love with the sound of the clash of swords. Kangana also wrote how for some people a “BATTLEFIELD” might just be an “ugly reality”. She continued and wrote that some people are born to “FIGHT” and there is no other place in this world where they belong to more.

You may think it’s strange to find solace in conflict,you may think it’s not possible to fall in love with the sound of the clash of swords,for you BATTLEFIELD might just be ugly reality but for the one who is born to FIGHT there is no other place in this world where she belongs. pic.twitter.com/FLToSOqUN9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 16, 2021

Kangana Ranaut followed up this tweet with a second one. In this tweet, Kangana wrote that her previous comment about the battlefield was one of the “confessions of a hot-blooded Kshatriya…#Rajputwoman”. She further continued this tweet and once emphasized how the battlefield is her “only true lover” and she never feels out of place on it. She followed this tweet “#Dhaakad”.

Confessions of a hot blooded Kshatriya... #Rajputwoman

My only true lover my battle field, the only place where I never feel out of place #Dhaakad https://t.co/5MkoVrSobn — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 16, 2021

Both the tweets received immense response from fans on Twitter. One fan talked about how Kangana does not feel the need to “pretty up” before posting pictures on social media. While another fan wrote how Kangana is born to fight. Take a look at some of these tweets here.

I love how you don't bother to 'pretty' up before you post pictures on social media. Always real. ❤ — Ajay Krishna (@Ajaykri67316980) February 16, 2021

You are born to fight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yuTQ3DFyxg — 𝙇𝙚𝙤 𝙍𝙚𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨🦁 (@leo_rebellious) February 16, 2021

Moving on, along with the Dhaakad poster and release date Kangana Ranaut also revealed details about her character in this upcoming action film. Kangana revealed that she will be seen as the “fearless and fiery” Agent Agni in this film. Ranaut further added that Dhaakad is India’s first female-led action thriller.

