Kangana Ranaut Shares 'total Fangiri' Moment With Air Force Officers During 'Tejas' Shoot

After basking in the success of her latest political drama Thalaivii, actor Kangana Ranaut has moved on to film Tejas, which will showcase her as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. The actor, who actively posts updates and BTS moments from her shoot, recently shared her encounter with the real Indian Air Force officers, which turned her 'herogiri' into a 'total fangiri'.

The actor can be seen decked up as an officer as she poses with the squad, who Kangana mentioned were eager to watch Tejas. The Moradabad schedule of the Sarvesh Mewara directorial was recently wrapped up the actor on October 1 post which she went to meet UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow.

Kangana poses with Indian Air Force officers

Taking to her social media handle on Sunday, October 3, the Queen star uploaded multiple photos with the officers, beginning with one of the officers clicking a selfie with Kangana and a co-officer. The other two photos showcased Kangana and the officers all smiles as they posed in front of a helicopter. For the caption, Kangana wrote, "My herogiri turned in to total fangiri when asli Air Force officers/ soldiers landed in the same hangar as we are shooting our movie Tejas ….They already knew about this upcoming movie and showed eagerness to watch it … this brief meeting was absolutely pleasant and encouraging…. Jai Hind[sic]."

The actor has shared glimpses from the movie in the past, with one of them showcasing her in an intense fighter pilot look. Iterating that she hasn't taken a break in ages, and has been working through weekends too, she wrote, "Mood when you haven’t had a break in ages and have to work through weekends also …..But the show must go on… Current mission #Tejas[sic]."

More on Kangana Ranaut's work front

Kangana is also working for her upcoming production Tiku Weds Sheru, which marks her debut as a producer and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She also has Dhaakad and Emergency in the pipeline, with the latter based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s life. Kangana will also be directing Emergency, whose screenplay has been penned by Ritesh Shah of Pink and Kahaani fame.

(Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram)