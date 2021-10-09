Kangana Ranaut Wishes Brother Aksht On His B'day With Childhood Pic; Calls Him Her 'hero'

Kangana Ranaut seemingly shares a loving bond with her siblings. The actor often shares photos from their outings and family celebrations. As her brother Aksht grew a year older on October 9, Kangana penned a heartfelt note for her baby brother. She also shared a childhood photo featuring her and Aksht.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana Ranaut recently shared a throwback photo to wish her brother on his birthday. In the photo, Kangana wore a white coloured dress with a purple waistcoat, while Aksht was dressed in a white shirt and olive green pants. He also had a handkerchief on his head. The childhood photo was from Aksht's birthday celebration.

In her emotional note, the Thalaivi star mentioned her brother had always stood by her side. She wrote, "Dear Aksht ….. From being a baby brother to my biggest strength you have come a long way I am fortunate to have you….. the way you handle things in my life from all my legal battles to now Production house projects …. I can say my little brother is my hero 🥰…. Your quiet ambition and gentle demeanour are remarkable…. Never lose your passion, precision and sense of immense responsibility that you display towards work. Sky is the limit …. Go for it …. Happy birthday to you …. I love you very much". Describing the photo, Kangana wrote, "P.S this picture is from Aksht’s birthday when we were small, mother did navgreh Pooja for us …. She still does even without us …".

Kangana Ranaut's Rakhi celebration with brother Aksht

Kangana Ranaut often shares adorable photos with her baby brother Aksht. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Manikarnika actor had a small celebration with her family. She shared several photos from the festival via social media featuring her brother Aksht, sister Rangoli, and parents. Posting the photos, Kangana wrote, "Rakshabandhan celebrations at Tejas shoot…. You can be the most powerful woman yet love your brother for being protective, sincere and supportive. You might have everything and yet look forward to open Rakhi presents your Bhaiya and Bhabhi bought you from their hard-earned money…. It does not make you any less a feminist….".

Upcoming films of Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut recently starred in the critically acclaimed film Thalaivi. The actor currently has several films in her pipeline. They are Sita, Tejas, Imli, Aparajita Ayudhya and Dhaakad.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut