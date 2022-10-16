Kangana Ranaut Asks People To Go 'vocal For Local' As She Dons A ₹600 Saree

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut not only leaves her fans amazed with her off-beat roles in movies but also with her glamorous fashion choices. The actor recently stunned in a blue-coloured saree which she claimed she bought for Rs 600 from Kolkata. While the actor's fans were drooling over her look, she asked people to shop local and ensure their actions benefit India.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor recently shared a video of her walking out of the airport in a blue-coloured saree with some black accents. Sharing the clip, the actor revealed she got the saree from Kolkata for Rs 600 and expressed her love for local brands. The actor stressed on buying local brands and wrote, "Vocal for local."

She further revealed "This sari I bought from Kolkata for 600 ruppes... style is not slave to international brands, be an ultra nationalist to promote your own... every action of yours must benefit this nation... You buy local it feeds many families... Vocal for local... Jai Hind." Kangana completed her look with a black Dior handbag. She left her locks open and paired the saree with black boots.

Take a look at the actor's saree

Kangana Ranaut is currently working on her much-awaited upcoming film Emergency. The actor will not only lead the film by stepping into the shoes of the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi but is also donning the director's hat. Recently, Kangana shared an update on the movie and revealed she and her team are working on the 15th draft of the movie. The Queen star shared a picture of her and her team from her office. In the photo, she could be seen sitting on the floor wearing a pink salwar suit and reading the film's script. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Final draft is a myth... This is 15th draft and we will keep revising till the last day of the shoot."

Image: Varinder Chawla