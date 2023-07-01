Kangana Ranaut, Avneet Kaur Shake A Leg At Tiku Weds Sheru Success Bash | Watch

Kangana Ranaut's latest production venture, Tiku Weds Sheru, has managed to impress the audience. During its success bash, she was joined by its leading lady Avneet Kaur, who made her Bollywood debut with this release. In a video, the two are seen dancing their hearts out.

3 things you need to know

Tiku Weds Sheru marks Kangana Ranaut's debut as a producer.

Ranaut had revealed how the film was supposed to initially star her and the late Irrfan Khan before it got shelved - she chose to revive it as her debut production venture.

The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur shake a leg at the success bash



Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur attended the recent success bash of the film, now streaming on a leading streaming platform. Of the many photos and videos from the event doing the rounds of the internet, one video in particular has been catching everybody's attention. It shows Kangana, bright in red, and Avneet, classy in black, dancing their hearts out at the bash.

Knagana Ranaut and avneet dancing on their tiku weds sheru success party #KanganaRanaut #AvneetKaur pic.twitter.com/Zvoaer21bl — Kangana Ranaut (@TeamKanganaaa) July 1, 2023



The warmth and good camaraderie the two share is evident from the video. It appears the two simply cannot contain their excitement at the good reviews and appreciable response the film has been garnering. Tiku Weds Sheru had released on June 23.

Kanagana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur's warm equation



Avneet Kaur has been extremely vocal about the love and respect she has for Ranaut, who has essentially launched her. At the trailer launch of the film, the he 21-year old debutante has shared how the Manikarnika star had been of immense help to her while the film was being shot, guiding her through each scene and dialogue. The video of them freely dancing with each other only goes to confirm their warm equation.