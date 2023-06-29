Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence Starrer Chandramukhi 2 To Hit Screens On This Day

Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut starrer much-anticipated film Chandramukhi 2 is all set to hit the screen soon as the final touches are being added to the post-production process. A sequel to the 2005 blockbuster Chandramukhi starring Rajnikanth. The makers have now officially announced the Chandramukhi 2 release date.

3 things you need to know

Chandramukhi 2, starring Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut, is set to release on September 19, 2023.

Kangana Ranaut, who is also part of the film, shared her positive experience working with Raghava Lawrence.

The first Chandramukhi film had Rajnikanth in the leading role.

Chandramukhi 2 release date

Chandramukhi 2 will release on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, on September 19, 2023. The shooting of Chandramukhi 2 concluded recently, and the production team is working tirelessly to ensure a high-quality cinematic experience. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, catering to a wider audience base across different regions.

(Chandramukhi 2 to release on 19th September 2023 | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

In a social media post, the makers expressed their enthusiasm, stating, ‘We are thrilled to announce that the doors to the much-awaited sequel, Chandramukhi 2 will be open from Ganesh Chaturthi. Releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada!’. The accompanying poster added to the excitement, building anticipation among fans. Even Kangana shared the poster and wrote, “This September she is coming back … Are you ready? #chandramukhi2”

(Kangana Ranaut shared an update on Chandramukhi 2 | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut’s praise for Raghava Lawrence and Chandramukhi 2 experience

Earlier in March, actress Kangana Ranaut, who is also part of the film, shared her experience working with Raghava Lawrence. She posted pictures with Lawrence, expressing her difficulty in saying goodbye to the people on set. Kangana appreciated Lawrence’s remarkable journey in the entertainment industry and praised his kindness and sense of humour. She also mentioned how much she enjoyed her time on the sets of Chandramukhi 2.

(Kangana Ranaut appreciated Raghava Lawrence | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Chandramukhi 2's talented cast and production team

Apart from Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut, the film boasts a talented cast, including Radhika Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Menon, Mahima Nambiar, Subiksha Krishnan, and others. Chandramukhi 2 is being produced by Chandanraj Parayan and A Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. The music for the film is composed by MM Keeravani, who previously worked on the highly acclaimed soundtrack of the film RRR.

With the release date officially announced and the post-production work progressing swiftly, fans of the original Chandramukhi and cinephiles in general are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the magic of Chandramukhi 2 on the big screen this Ganesh Chaturthi.