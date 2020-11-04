Kangana Ranaut backs Arnab with strong message , asks 'how many voices will you suppress?'

Kangana Ranaut sent a strong message to the Maharashtra government after Republic Media Network Editor In Chief Arnab Goswami was shockingly assaulted and arrested on Wednesday. The actor asked how many voices will Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray try to subdue. Extending support to the journalist, she wrote that many greats faced similar treatment for the sake of ‘free speech’ and independece.

READ: 'It's Emergency!!': Netizens Outraged As Arnab Goswami Assaulted & Arrested By Police

Kangana Ranaut backs Arnab Goswmi after arrest

Taking to Twitter to post a video,Kangana was heard saying, “I want to ask Maharashtra government that today you went to Arnab Goswami's home, pulled his hair and assaulted him. How many homes will you demolish and how many necks will you strangle? How many hair will you pull? Sonia Sena, how many voices will you stop? These voices will only increase. They have been many who have been hanged for free speech.”

She also asked why he got angry on being called penguin, ‘Pappu Sena’ and ‘Sonia Sena’.

In another tweet, she wrote that greats had been held and ‘hanged with smiles on their faces’ for the sake of independence.

Pappupro ko gussa kyun aata hai? Penguins ko gussa kyun aata hai? Sonia sena ko itna gussa kyun aata hai?Arnab sir let them pull your hair and assault you for the cause of free speech greats before us got hanged with smiles on their faces,Aazadi ka karz chukana hai #ArnabGoswami https://t.co/QcBPTnaUoR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020

READ: Arnab Goswami Arrested After SHOCKING Physical Assault; Arrest In Closed Case

The Tanu Weds Manu star’s demolition reference was to the demolition at her office carried out by the Shiv Sena-led BMC in September. The actor had been attacked over her stinging comments against the government and Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Kangana had continued to target the government over it.

Arnab Goswami arrested

Arnab Goswami was pulled out by hair and assaulted, before being dragged out of his house by over 10 police officials on Wednesday. Visuals even captured him being pushed into a van, being led in a multi-vehicle cavalcade.

"They physically assaulted me. They did not allow me to meet my in-laws. They beat up my son," Arnab Goswami said from the van.

He is being taken to the Raigad Police Station.

The development came in the wake of the Mumbai Police’s witch-hunt against Republic, that started with the fake allegations in the TRP scam, an FIR against all the employees and questioning of numerous employees for hours over a report on police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

READ: Nitish Kumar Responds To Republic TV's Witch-hunt, Asserts 'no One Can Stop The Media'

READ: BJP's Manish Shukla Slams MVA Govt After Arnab's Arrest, Asks 'who Gave Param Bir Power?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.