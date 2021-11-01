Kangana Ranaut Begins Work On 'Tiku Weds Sheru' Post Wrapping 'Tejas'; See BTS Pic

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has a host of films lined up to be released, recently began shooting for her next Tiku Weds Sheru. The actor is all set to don the cap of a producer for the first time with the film as it will also mark her first project under her production house — Manikarnika Films. For the unversed, Kangana recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her another upcoming film Tejas.

The Queen actor took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of the film where she can be seen shooting for her first look with photographer Jatin Kampani. The actor, through another Instagram story, revealed that Jatin was the one who shot her first portfolio after which she got her first break Gangster because Anurag Basu loved that picture. And now as she begins her journey as a producer, the actor is ecstatic to reunite with him once again for her next venture.

She shared her look from the portfolio which was selected for Gangster and wrote, “This is my first portfolio clicked by legendary @jatinkampani I got my first break Gangster because Anurag Basu loved this image...today staring my journey as a producer with Jatin again...What a lovely coincident.[sic]”

On October 31, Kangana had posted a video on Instagram while announcing Tejas wrap. The Sarvesh Mewara directorial will feature Kangana playing the role of an Indian Airforce pilot. ''Another beautiful journey comes to an end … It’s a wrap for Tejas What a ride Above all what an opportunity. This will make the entire nation proud. Thank you @sarveshmewara for choosing me. Thank you @rsvpmovies Ronnie sir for believing in me. Thanks to everyone who worked on this project … eternally grateful for getting to play a soldier a war hero in this lifetime. Jai Hind ….See you in the cinemas in 2022 @nonabains @rohitrchaturvedi @anshul14chauhan[sic],” she wrote then.

The film is being touted as a dark comedy featuring actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. The shooting of the upcoming film Tiku weds Sheru will start in the first week of November. The actor previously held a meeting with the Sacred Games star at her office while discussing the next film. Apart from Tiku Weds Sheru, the actor will next be seen in Emergency, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Dhaakad, Tejas, and The Incarnation: Sita.

(Image: PTI)